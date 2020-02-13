‘Naming, shaming not Zanu PF policy’

Joseph Madzimure and Talent Gore

Zanu PF has no policy providing for the naming and shaming of businesspeople perceived to be corrupt, the party’s Acting Secretary for Administration, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, has said.

He was commenting on the removal of Cdes Pupurai Togarepi, Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu from their Youth League positions after they accused three prominent businessmen of corruption without giving incontrovertible evidence.

In an interview yesterday, Cde Chinamasa said where any citizen had evidence of corruption against any person, the correct procedure was to report to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), the police or the Prosecutor-General so that the allegations could be investigated.

Zanu PF cadres, especially those in leadership positions, could never be said to speak in public in their individual or personal capacities.

“Naming and shaming that targets perceived successful businesspeople, be they black or white, breeds fertile ground for extortionist, rent-seeking behaviour and will have one outcome, that is hounding such people out of the country into exile which will not help this economy whose growth must be driven by local businesspeople.

“It is on the back of the local businesspeople that foreign investors will invest in Zimbabwe and will feel that Zimbabwe is open for business. What this country needs for its economic success is entrepreneurship and the likes of Strive Masiyiwa.

“If we can help to grow 10 or so Strive Masiyiwas in each of our 10 provinces, we would be on the road to meeting our President’s target of becoming an upper middle income country by 2030. The growth must be driven by local businesspeople.”

“If such leaders hold any personal views on politics and public affairs and such personal views differ from the party’s position and policies, they can only express such contrary views at their homes. Otherwise they are not justified to complain where consequences follow their actions,” said Cde Chinamasa.

Cadres in leadership positions could not articulate in public, statements which were contrary to party policies and positions.

“To do so constitutes an act of indiscipline. Worse when the naming and shaming is unsubstantiated which in effect was the case in previous pronouncements by the youths who were censured by the Politburo. The personal attacks on Reserve Bank Governor Dr John Mangudya, the party’s secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu, Speaker of Parliament Cde Jacob Mudenda were not just attacks on their persons but a direct and unwarranted onslaught on the institutions they lead. To date, these allegations have not been substantiated nor reported to ZACC, ZRP or the Prosecutor-General suggesting that this was indeed a smear campaign,” said Cde Chinamasa.

President Mnangagwa is on record as denouncing corruption at all levels and has set up and capacitated institutions that deal with corruption.

Cde Chinamasa said the party would maintain its zero tolerance on corruption and was determined in a systematic, methodical and scientific manner to uproot it from society.

He said Government set up ZACC which was being complemented in its endeavours by all law enforcement agencies.

He said party members were compelled to follow proper procedures whenever they had legitimate complaints or misgivings against any party leader.

“The Politburo’s decision on Wednesday the 5th of February sent the message loud and clear that it will not tolerate indiscipline.

“It is important to state that when Cdes Matutu and Tsenengamu addressed the Press conference on the 3rd of February 2020, both knew that it was a deliberate violation of the previous Politburo directive on the matter and they knew its violation would attract sanctions.”