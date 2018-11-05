Namibia’s First Lady wins award for battling AIDS

WINDHOEK. — Namibian first lady Monica Geingos has been awarded the “World without AIDS Award” for 2018 for her efforts toward eradicating AIDS in the World by 2030, her office said on Sunday.

The award is given to individuals who excel in coming up with ways of combating the AIDS pandemic in their home countries as well as in the world. The award was launched by German non-governmental organisation Deutsche Aids-Hilfe in partnership with UNAIDS in 2017.

The Namibian First Lady received the award in Berlin, Germany, together with Irish singer-songwriter Bob Geldof, the statement said.

Previous recipients of the award include Bill and Melinda Gates of the United States, Princess Mabel van Oranje-Nassau of the Netherlands, and UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibé, a Mali national.

In her acceptance speech, she focused on Namibia’s success in its HIV response and emphasized how structural inequalities can undermine the gains made if social and economic empowerment approaches are not integrated, the statement said.

According to her office, the First Lady focuses her initiatives on engaging young people on HIV through a multi-faceted youth-driven platform that also facilitates access to services. – Xinhua