Namibia joins call for unconditional removal of sanctions against Zim

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

THE Namibian Government has joined the chorus for the unconditional lifting of the illegal Western-imposed economic sanctions against Zimbabwe.

In a statement yesterday, Namibian Minister of International Relations and Co-operation, Dr Peya Mushelenga, said the Government of Namibia has taken note of a new sanctions regime announced by United States President Joe Biden on March 4, 2024.

Dr Mushelenga said Article 96 of the Namibian Constitution firmly subscribes to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign nations as enunciated under the Charter of the United Nations.

“Accordingly, the Government of the Republic of Namibia underscores that it does not recognise Unilateral Coercive Measures adopted without authorisation of the United Nations Security Council,” he said. “The economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western countries are unilateral and Namibia urges constructive engagement that promotes dialogue and co-operation to address issues of mutual interest and concern between and among sovereign states.

“ The government of the Republic of Namibia further notes that the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe has been seized with inclusive and forward-looking initiatives aimed at broad-based economic transformation, an ongoing process deserving of the collective support of the international community.

“The Government of the Republic of Namibia, therefore, views the continued imposition of the economic sanctions, in whatever form or guise, as counter-productive and hindering the Republic of Zimbabwe from realising her immense economic potential.

“The prevailing sanctions further continue to compound spillover effects across the SADC region.”

Dr Mushelenga said the Namibian Government reaffirmed its longstanding unequivocal call, coupled with that of the entire SADC region and the African Union, in reiterating the immediate and unconditional lifting of all unilateral, illegal economic and financial sanctions imposed by some Western countries against the people and Government of Zimbabwe.