Nama releases nominees

Organisers for the 22nd edition of the National Arts Merit Awards released the nominees ahead of the show on next week.
This year the glitz and glam award ceremony will be held in Bulawayo at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Hall.
The Namas will run under the theme their #Kwa22 and some of the performances lined up include Baba Harare, Everton Mlalazi, Tammy Moyo, Albert Nyathi Bhekiwe Dube, Noluntu J and Calvin Mangena, among others.
Below is the full list of nominees:
DANCE AWARDS:
Outstanding Female Dancer
Ellain Ncube (The Chronicles)
Deborah Kabongo (Fame in a Frame)
Vanessa Nyoni (Street Battles)
Outstanding Male Dancer
Tichaona Chikara (The Hero)
Sean Mambwere (The Chronicles)
Terence Kapesa (A man from Bulawayo)
Outstanding Dance Group
Elysium Magna Dance Theatre
Guruve Marimba Arts Ensemble
Salt and Light
Outstanding Dance Choreographer
Deborah Kabongo
Terence Kapesa
Sean Mambwere
VISUAL ARTS AWARDS:
Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work
My Daughter by Crystal Vimbanashe Beseni
Shiriyabvutarekeni by Sea Mpetwa
Wire Car by Christwish Malunga
Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work
Cultural Dancer by Chenjeri Chiripanyanga
Humility by Priviledge Garade
Charging Gorilla by Ray Chataira
Outstanding Mixed Media
What’s Next by Fizani Nkomo
Scaffolding on Site by Ishmael Marirofa
Dhunamutuna by Tawanda Takura
Outstanding Exhibition
Katundu Katurikwa – Solo Exhibition at National Gallery of Zimbabwe (Harare): Curated by Zvikomborero F. Mandangu
Pamoyo Sihlengeni – Solo Exhibition at National Gallery of Zimbabwe (Bulawayo): Curated by Doris Kamupira
Connections – Group Exhibition at National Gallery of Zimbabwe (Bulawayo): Curated by Hajee Ismail Mposa, Sinqobile Shamie Dube, and Doris Kamupira
SPOKEN WORD AWARDS:
Outstanding Poet
Ngonidzashe Paradza aka Mambo Guramatunhu
Shanay Wood
Chioniso Tsikisayi
Outstanding Comedian
Outstanding Social Media Skits
Admire Takudzwa Mushambi aka Mama Vee
Theophilus Chigumira aka Mai Kirifodhi
Kudzanai Chengedza aka Mbuya VaPiyasôi
MEDIA AWARDS:
Outstanding Journalist – Print
Sharon Zebra – Alpha Media
Sindiso Dube – Alpha Media
Mthabisi Tshuma – Chronicle
Outstanding Journalist – Radio
MisRed – ZiFM Stereo
KVG – Star FM
Chamvary – ZiFM Stereo
Outstanding Journalist – Television
Collete Musanyera – Ztv
Mr Dobbie – NRtv
Outstanding – Online Media
Khumbulani Muleya – Heart and Soul
Plot Mhako – earGround Africa
Jonathan Mbiriyamveka – Gem Nation
THEATRE AWARDS:
Outstanding Actor
Farai Clarence Borerwe as Augustine in Beautiful Men
Douglas Bramsen as Jafar in Aladdin
Dean Jones as Lage in Aladdin
Outstanding Actress
Charmaine Mujeri as Faith Nehura in Zuva Crumbling
Musawenkosi Sibanda as ALL MOTHER: We are One WINNER in Simunye
Nosizo Gumede as Runyararo I am/was Marah
Outstanding Theatrical Production
Simunye We are One – Directed by Mongi Wekhaya Mthombeni, Produced by Shearwater
I am/was Marah – Directed by Lloyd Nyikadzino
Zuva Crumbling – Directed by Tafadzwa Bob Mutumbi
Outstanding Director
Sandy Bradrick for Aladdin
Lloyd Nyikadzino for I am/was Marah
Tafadzwa Bob Mutumbi for Zuva Crumbling & Beautiful Men
LITERARY AWARDS:
Outstanding First Creative Published Work
The Train House on Lobengula Street by Fatima Kara
A Somber Graveyard Tale by Christopher Madala
UQhondisile MaKhumalo by Kephas Sibanda
Outstanding Children’s Book
Sloba and the Crocodile Tears by Martin Chayambuka
A day in the park by Audrey Chirenje
The Haunted Pumpkin by Mai Sarungano Folktales
Outstanding Fiction Book
Whatever happened to Rick Astley by Byrony Rheam
The Magic and Masala by Violet Kee-Tul
UKhetiwe by Zibusiso Mabonisa
Outstanding Poetry Book
Looking for mother by Nkosiyazi Kan Kajiri
Shamhu yezera renyu by Memory Chirere
Tessarae: A mosaic of poems by Zimbabwean women – Compiled and edited by Samantha Rumbidzai Vazhure and Marian Christie
FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS:
Outstanding Actor
Everson K. Chieza as Jabulani in The November Promise
Alex Ayanda Marova as Sgora in High School Diary
Felix Machingambi as Comrade in Comrade
Outstanding Actress
Auxillia Mucharevei as Nomsa in Destiny
Munashe Goromonzi as Tsitsi in The November Promise
Bonakele Agnes Ncube as Dudu in High School Diary
Outstanding Music Video
Famba – Anita Jaxson, directed by Taurai Zidya
Harare to Mutare – Shingai ft Bryan K, directed by Jonathan Samukange
Damage – Tahle We Dzinza, directed by Jonathan Samukange
Outstanding Screen Production (Television)
The November Promise – Derby Bheta
High School Diary – John Mabuyane
DNA Show – Tinashe Mugabe
Outstanding Screen Production (Short Length Film)
Maoko akandirera by Tinashe Dhorobeni
Daughter of the soil by Derrick Manieca
A few dollars more by Jabu Mudzvova
Outstanding Screen Production (Full-Length Film)
White yet Black by Steve Chikosi
Comrade by Stephen Mutsago & Abel Silungwe
MUSIC AWARDS:
Outstanding Newcomer
Mbida-D
Kinah the Music
Bagga
Outstanding Female Musician
Feli Nandi
Janet Manyowa
Vuyo Brown
Outstanding Male Musician
Saintfloew
Msiz’kay
Enzo Ishall
Outstanding Song
One by One – Julian King ft Saintfloew
Raroorwa – Enzo Ishall
Chiremerera – Jah Prayzah
Outstanding Album
Season 4 Jesus – Joyful Praise Choir
Chiremerera – Jah Prayzah
Trophy – Freeman
SPECIAL AWARDS:
Promoter Of the Year
Chipaz Promotion
Xmo Squad
Stratosphere Events
Prunella Investments
Outstanding Artist In The Diaspora
Learnmore Jonasi (Stand-up comedy, USA)
Wiina Musamati (Visual Artist, USA)
Ernest Ndlovu (Film & Television Actor, South Africa)
Masimba Hwati (Visual Artist, Austria)
People’s Choice Award
Voltz JT
Saintfloew
Holy Ten
Winky D
Mai Kirifodhi
