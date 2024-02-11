Nama releases nominees

Arts Reporter

Organisers for the 22nd edition of the National Arts Merit Awards released the nominees ahead of the show on next week.

This year the glitz and glam award ceremony will be held in Bulawayo at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Hall.

The Namas will run under the theme their #Kwa22 and some of the performances lined up include Baba Harare, Everton Mlalazi, Tammy Moyo, Albert Nyathi Bhekiwe Dube, Noluntu J and Calvin Mangena, among others.

Below is the full list of nominees:

DANCE AWARDS:

Outstanding Female Dancer

Ellain Ncube (The Chronicles)

Deborah Kabongo (Fame in a Frame)

Vanessa Nyoni (Street Battles)

Outstanding Male Dancer

Tichaona Chikara (The Hero)

Sean Mambwere (The Chronicles)

Terence Kapesa (A man from Bulawayo)

Outstanding Dance Group

Elysium Magna Dance Theatre

Guruve Marimba Arts Ensemble

Salt and Light

Outstanding Dance Choreographer

Deborah Kabongo

Terence Kapesa

Sean Mambwere

VISUAL ARTS AWARDS:

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work

My Daughter by Crystal Vimbanashe Beseni

Shiriyabvutarekeni by Sea Mpetwa

Wire Car by Christwish Malunga

Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work

Cultural Dancer by Chenjeri Chiripanyanga

Humility by Priviledge Garade

Charging Gorilla by Ray Chataira

Outstanding Mixed Media

What’s Next by Fizani Nkomo

Scaffolding on Site by Ishmael Marirofa

Dhunamutuna by Tawanda Takura

Outstanding Exhibition

Katundu Katurikwa – Solo Exhibition at National Gallery of Zimbabwe (Harare): Curated by Zvikomborero F. Mandangu

Pamoyo Sihlengeni – Solo Exhibition at National Gallery of Zimbabwe (Bulawayo): Curated by Doris Kamupira

Connections – Group Exhibition at National Gallery of Zimbabwe (Bulawayo): Curated by Hajee Ismail Mposa, Sinqobile Shamie Dube, and Doris Kamupira

SPOKEN WORD AWARDS:

Outstanding Poet

Ngonidzashe Paradza aka Mambo Guramatunhu

Shanay Wood

Chioniso Tsikisayi

Outstanding Comedian

Outstanding Social Media Skits

Admire Takudzwa Mushambi aka Mama Vee

Theophilus Chigumira aka Mai Kirifodhi

Kudzanai Chengedza aka Mbuya VaPiyasôi

MEDIA AWARDS:

Outstanding Journalist – Print

Sharon Zebra – Alpha Media

Sindiso Dube – Alpha Media

Mthabisi Tshuma – Chronicle

Outstanding Journalist – Radio

MisRed – ZiFM Stereo

KVG – Star FM

Chamvary – ZiFM Stereo

Outstanding Journalist – Television

Collete Musanyera – Ztv

Mr Dobbie – NRtv

Outstanding – Online Media

Khumbulani Muleya – Heart and Soul

Plot Mhako – earGround Africa

Jonathan Mbiriyamveka – Gem Nation

THEATRE AWARDS:

Outstanding Actor

Farai Clarence Borerwe as Augustine in Beautiful Men

Douglas Bramsen as Jafar in Aladdin

Dean Jones as Lage in Aladdin

Outstanding Actress

Charmaine Mujeri as Faith Nehura in Zuva Crumbling

Musawenkosi Sibanda as ALL MOTHER: We are One WINNER in Simunye

Nosizo Gumede as Runyararo I am/was Marah

Outstanding Theatrical Production

Simunye We are One – Directed by Mongi Wekhaya Mthombeni, Produced by Shearwater

I am/was Marah – Directed by Lloyd Nyikadzino

Zuva Crumbling – Directed by Tafadzwa Bob Mutumbi

Outstanding Director

Sandy Bradrick for Aladdin

Lloyd Nyikadzino for I am/was Marah

Tafadzwa Bob Mutumbi for Zuva Crumbling & Beautiful Men

LITERARY AWARDS:

Outstanding First Creative Published Work

The Train House on Lobengula Street by Fatima Kara

A Somber Graveyard Tale by Christopher Madala

UQhondisile MaKhumalo by Kephas Sibanda

Outstanding Children’s Book

Sloba and the Crocodile Tears by Martin Chayambuka

A day in the park by Audrey Chirenje

The Haunted Pumpkin by Mai Sarungano Folktales

Outstanding Fiction Book

Whatever happened to Rick Astley by Byrony Rheam

The Magic and Masala by Violet Kee-Tul

UKhetiwe by Zibusiso Mabonisa

Outstanding Poetry Book

Looking for mother by Nkosiyazi Kan Kajiri

Shamhu yezera renyu by Memory Chirere

Tessarae: A mosaic of poems by Zimbabwean women – Compiled and edited by Samantha Rumbidzai Vazhure and Marian Christie

FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS:

Outstanding Actor

Everson K. Chieza as Jabulani in The November Promise

Alex Ayanda Marova as Sgora in High School Diary

Felix Machingambi as Comrade in Comrade

Outstanding Actress

Auxillia Mucharevei as Nomsa in Destiny

Munashe Goromonzi as Tsitsi in The November Promise

Bonakele Agnes Ncube as Dudu in High School Diary

Outstanding Music Video

Famba – Anita Jaxson, directed by Taurai Zidya

Harare to Mutare – Shingai ft Bryan K, directed by Jonathan Samukange

Damage – Tahle We Dzinza, directed by Jonathan Samukange

Outstanding Screen Production (Television)

The November Promise – Derby Bheta

High School Diary – John Mabuyane

DNA Show – Tinashe Mugabe

Outstanding Screen Production (Short Length Film)

Maoko akandirera by Tinashe Dhorobeni

Daughter of the soil by Derrick Manieca

A few dollars more by Jabu Mudzvova

Outstanding Screen Production (Full-Length Film)

White yet Black by Steve Chikosi

Comrade by Stephen Mutsago & Abel Silungwe

MUSIC AWARDS:

Outstanding Newcomer

Mbida-D

Kinah the Music

Bagga

Outstanding Female Musician

Feli Nandi

Janet Manyowa

Vuyo Brown

Outstanding Male Musician

Saintfloew

Msiz’kay

Enzo Ishall

Outstanding Song

One by One – Julian King ft Saintfloew

Raroorwa – Enzo Ishall

Chiremerera – Jah Prayzah

Outstanding Album

Season 4 Jesus – Joyful Praise Choir

Chiremerera – Jah Prayzah

Trophy – Freeman

SPECIAL AWARDS:

Promoter Of the Year

Chipaz Promotion

Xmo Squad

Stratosphere Events

Prunella Investments

Outstanding Artist In The Diaspora

Learnmore Jonasi (Stand-up comedy, USA)

Wiina Musamati (Visual Artist, USA)

Ernest Ndlovu (Film & Television Actor, South Africa)

Masimba Hwati (Visual Artist, Austria)

People’s Choice Award

Voltz JT

Saintfloew

Holy Ten

Winky D

Mai Kirifodhi