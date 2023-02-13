NAMA nomination a great honour: Freeman

Arts Reporter

Zimdancehall chanter Freeman, real name Sylvesta Chizanga, is on cloud nine after being the most featured musician on this year’s National Arts Merits Awards (NAMA) 21st edition.

Freeman was selected in three categories – outstanding male artist, outstanding album 13th track ‘David and Goliath’ and outstanding song for his track titled Zimbabwean Queen, which features Jamaican Chris Martin.

The NAMA’s 21st final event is scheduled for February 25 at the Harare International Conference Centre

In an interview, the “Gomba” hit maker, who has featured on the awards before, said it felt great being nominated for the prestigious awards.

“I am happy,” said he said. “It is just a good feeling as an artist. The nomination means a lot because I am not the only artist who did big projects last year.

“This recognition keeps me going, gives me strength and big reasons to keep doing music. This is my third time being nominated for the awards.”

Freeman said he credited those people behind the NAMA awards for recognising him among several other artists.

He also paid tribute to his fans.

“If it wasn’t for my fans, I would have never gotten this recognition,” he said.

Freeman said banging the three awards on the final day was the last thing on his mind since the nomination was a great honour on its own.

“I cannot say I see myself winning. Even if I don’t win, I am still going to be happy because it is just a step up, a level up for me,” he said.

“In the past years we knew NAMA awards were accorded to big artists in the industry like the late national hero Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, Thomas Mapfumo, Leornard Zhakata and Alick Macheso.”

The ‘Ngaibake” hitmaker, a collaboration with sungura maestro Macheso, added: “For us the young generation seeing myself in such categories means a lot to me. Winning or not it’s a story for another day, but I am just happy.”

Freeman expressed gratitude to his supporters for the support rendered.

“The more we get booked the more we get recognised,” he said. “The more they stream music online the more my music goes viral. This year I am mainly targeting the international market.”

Rising sungura musician Mark Ngwazi, who is competing with Freeman on two categories, said he was also ecstatic for the recognition of his efforts.

“I am short of words. I feel humbled and very excited for being nominated for NAMA awards. It motivates me and the team to do more. If I look at the past I feel greatly honoured,” he said.

“I would like to salute my fans and promoters for believing in me since day one and keep supporting me.

“This year we are working on new projects. We are yet to finalise if it will be an album or singles.”

Gospel music diva Dorcas Moyo is the most featured female artist having been nominated for two categories in the outstanding female musician and outstanding song for her track “Tirikutandara”.

Visual artist Keith Zenda was also nominated twice under the visual awards in outstanding mixed media and outstanding exhibition categories.

Among this edition of NAMA entries there were 897 submitted physically, while 394 were online entries.

The highest of the entries was recorded in the literary category which had 277, followed by film and television with 267 submissions, visual arts had 252, music 232, media category 26 and diaspora 25.