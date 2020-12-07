NAMA golf day a success, but. . .

Music producer Russell Chiradza (Russo) being congratulated by Kayse Connect representative Elton Kurima while Sandra Marufu (Old Mutual official) looks on

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Arts Reporter

Organisers of the inaugural annual Golf Day held at the Royal Harare Golf Club last Friday said the event went according to plan, despite a few artists being invited.

The event, which was hosted by the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) in conjunction with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe was held to serve as a novel platform where artists from various genres and disciplines get an opportunity to interact and market their works to corporates and potential employers.

Only a handful of local artists took part at the event. These include ExQ, Lee McHoney, Charlene Mangweni, Nutty O, Russo and Anita Jackson.

Other notable faces present were MisRed, Mike Madoda and Barry Manandi.

The event provided opportunities for sponsors and gave them a chance to gain greater brand visibility and exposure as supporters of Zimbabwean arts.

In fact, it was meant to strengthen the bridge between the artists and the corporate world on a face-to-face basis, while playing golf.

According to NAMA executive producer, Napoleon Nyanhi, the event served as a precursor to the 2021 NAMA to be held on February 27, celebrating 40 legends within the arts sector who have made outstanding and unmatched contributions within the industry since independence.

Speaking at the side-lines of the tourney, Nyanhi said the event was a success.

“All the artists we invited attended and we had an extra artist that we didn’t know was an avid golfer who surprised us and won a prize,” he said.

“When preparing for the event, we searched high and low to find artists who play golf. We then invited other seven young artists to take a crash course in golf so that they can at least attend and get the gist of the sport.”

Nyanhi said those artists got basic golf training from Zimbabwe national golf teacher Simon Murungweni and they intended to grow the base of trained artists in future.

One of the sponsors, Altran Security Company representative Alvern Madzvamose, said artists should understand and appreciate new ideas in the arts sector.

“In South Africa, before the awards show there is a roadmap,” said Murungweni. “They have a series of events and projects lined up so that it gives a clear picture of the show vision and works. We should adapt to such changes.”

Music producer Russel Chiradza (Russo) surprised many with his skills at the tournament.

Of the best players, he was on third position and walked away with a four plate gas stove.

Although the event was a success, some say it was not proper for Nyanhi to invite only seven artists in an industry with hundreds of actors.

By doing that, the event became exclusive to a few, some of who might actually not be the drivers of the industry at the moment.

Did the organisers do a proper job, researching about their artists or they invited their so-called “artists friends”?

Wasn’t it fair if they had conducted a workshop for the artists, explaining the concept of the golf day and why it was important.

Was the marketing strategy loud enough?

It turned out that many artists did not know about the event and were shocked after noticing some images on social media.

They were disappointed on why they were not invited.

Russo, who won at the event, defended the organisers, but was frank enough as he posted on Facebook: “I wasn’t invited, but I called the number on the flyer to ask what was taking place. I was told to come and play golf last minute and I won.

“I put my pride aside.”

An actor who refused to be named said: “They have invited their friends. Was the invitation extended to everyone? It seems the word artists to them means musicians only.

“What of film, sculptors and books?

“I chose not to go because the event was very selective and it is wrong in the sector.”

The golf day saw huge sponsors like Old Mutual, Seedco, Delta Beverages, Kayse Connect, NMB Bank, Joy Beauty Spar & Fitness, The BBB Store and Tnash Photography coming in.