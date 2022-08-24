NAMA calls for 21st edition entries

Arts Reporter

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) has advised all production houses, studios, stables, galleries, organizations, associations, groups, artists, monitors and all other stakeholders in the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) that the period for the submission of entries for the 21st edition of the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) will be open next week.

It will run from September 1, to November 30 2022.

In a statement, NACZ communication officer Rodney Ruwende said the works to be considered for selection are from artists whose works were published from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022.

“Only Zimbabwean citizens or those with Zimbabwean residency status can enter their work for the 21st NAMA penned for February 2023,” he said.

Ruwende said the entry forms can be collected at their designated offices across the country.

“Online entries can be submitted through the NACZ website. For online submissions, supporting material may still need to be submitted in person at the above-listed places for use in adjudication,” he said.

He added that all entries must be accompanied by the artist’s product(s).

“These could be in the form of DVDs, CDs, flash drives, memory cards, hard drives, pictures or books. Individuals submitting works for NAMA are also encouraged to supply three sets of the particular works/production to assist adjudicators, except where the product is from the visual arts category. The NAMA disciplines that are adjudicated are dance, film, literary arts, theatre, music, visual arts, media and spoken word,” Ruwende explained.

NAMA is a product of the NACZ which aims to recognize outstanding achievements within the arts sector by rewarding excelling CCI practitioners’ thereby encouraging creativity and excellence in the quality of the products.