NAM tackles geopolitical tensions, war in Palestine

President Mnangagwa inspects a parade after landing at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda yesterday. He was welcomed by Uganda Parliament Chief Whip and Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Uganda Winpeg Moyo (right). — Picture: Presidential Photographer Joseph Nyadzayo

Kudakwashe Mugari in KAMPALA, Uganda

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa and other global leaders under the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) will today deliberate on development issues, the situation in Palestine and map the way forward towards a multilateral world anchored on equality of all nations.

President Mnangagwa, who arrived here last night to attend the 19th summit of heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the third summit of the Group of 134 and China (G134+China) is expected to give his keynote address today at the Speak Resort, Munyonyo, in the Ugandan capital.

The President is among over 30 heads of State and Government who are attending the two summits. Overall, Uganda is expecting around 1 500 delegates.

The NAM summit will be held under the theme “Deepening cooperation for the shared global affluence”.

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda will take over the chairmanship of the movement for the period 2024 to 2027 from President llham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

The Ugandan chairmanship will be guided by the vision of “A stronger and United Non-Aligned Movement that contributes to a better world for All”.

Zimbabwe is expected to lobby for a United Nations Security Council seat during the summit.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Frederick Shava said all was set for the event.

“We have been having preparatory meetings ahead of the main event today. As ministers, there are things we agreed on but they need the approval of our principals first.

“This is the fourth time the summit of the 121-member body is being held in Africa. By hosting the summit Uganda is joining Zimbabwe, hosts of the 8th summit in 1986, Egypt 2009, Algeria 1973 and Zambia 1970,” he said.

“At the ministerial meetings, we reviewed the progress achieved in the implementation of the outcomes of the 18th summit held in 2019 and finalised the Kampala declaration, which will be submitted to the summit for adoption.

“Prior to that, a senior officials’ meeting was held on January 15 and 16 to prepare for the summit of heads of State and Government,” Ambassador Shava said.

The 19th Summit is expected to deliberate and issue pronouncements on key issues including geopolitical tensions around the world, with particular focus on the ever deteriorating plight of the people of Palestine, development, human rights issues, climate change, transnational crime, revamped and inclusive multilateralism .

The leaders will also discuss other salient issues that include the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the world financial and economic crisis, unemployment, Africa’s development and challenges, food security, health, energy, racism, ICT and the advancement of women.

The summit is expected to adopt a final outcome document, the Kampala Declaration, and the Political Declaration on Palestine.

Minister Shava said he expected the summit to congratulate Zimbabwe on holding free and fair elections.

“On Zimbabwe, the heads of State and Government, will note the successful holding of harmonised elections in Zimbabwe on August 23 and 24, 2023 and extend their congratulations to the Government and people of Zimbabwe,” he said.