NAM leaders adopt Kampala Declaration

Kudakwashe Mugari in Kampala UGANDA

Non Aligned Movement (NAM) leaders have adopted the Kampala Declaration where Heads of State and Government agree to strengthen the unity and cohesion of the movement as a political force in the international political arena so as to push back unilateral actions made against international law.

The leaders, who included President Mnangagwa are also agreed to rededicate the movement to its principles, ideals and purposes.

The 19th NAM Summit ended on Saturday with leaders unanimously agreeing on the importance of unity of purpose.

In the declaration, the leaders said it was critical for the NAM members to thwart increasing tendencies by certain countries to resort to unilateralism, arbitrariness and the imposition of unilateral coercive measures, contrary to international law.

Members need to deepen the movement’s interaction and cooperation with parliamentarians and the private sector of their countries.

South Sudan applied and joined the Movement to become the 121st member of NAM.

On food security, the leaders agreed to accelerate the fight against poverty and hunger.

“We must achieve goal number two of the 2030 agenda and “end hunger, achieve food security and improve nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture and its related targets,” said the Kampala Declaration.

The leaders called for the empowering and advancement of women in all sectors.

“We as Heads of State resolve to eliminate all forms of discrimination and violence against women and the girl child, especially in situations of conflicts and foreign occupation, including the systematic use of abduction and rape as an instrument of war.”

The leaders stressed that the family is the basic social unit for upbringing and protection of children and social coherence.

The Heads of State and Government also tackled the climate change challenge.

“We the Heads of State and Government call for cooperation of all countries and participation for an effective response to climate change, taking into consideration that historical backgrounds of developing nations warrant that they take the lead in addressing this challenge.”

The leaders expressed concern over terrorism and abuse of technology by major countries.

“We as Heads of State express deep concern over the negative impact of extraterritorial surveillance and interception of communications, as well as the collection of personal data which may infringe the exercise and enjoyment of human rights,” said the leaders.

The NAM is a group of states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. The movement emerged during the Cold War as a way for countries to maintain their independence and pursue their own interests without aligning with either the United States or the Soviet Union.

Among the principles of the NAM are respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity. NAM emphasises the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. It opposes any form of interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

NAM members advocate for mutual respect and non-intervention in the domestic affairs of sovereign nations.

The NAM also upholds the principle of equality among nations, irrespective of their size, population or economic strength. It opposes any form of hierarchy or domination in international relations.

NAM members promote peaceful coexistence among nations and advocates for the peaceful resolution of conflicts. It encourages dialogue, negotiation and diplomacy as means to resolve disputes rather than resorting to military force.

In addition, the NAM strongly opposes colonialism, imperialism and any form of foreign domination. It supports the self-determination of peoples and the decolonisation of territories that are still under colonial rule.

On ideals and purposes NAM members seek to contribute to global peace and security by advocating for disarmament, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and the peaceful settlement of disputes. It aims to reduce tensions and promote stability in international relations.

The members emphasise the importance of economic development, social progress and poverty eradication. They strive for a more equitable international economic order and promote cooperation among developing countries.

The group of states also supports the protection of human rights, including civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights. It advocates for social justice, equality, and the eradication of poverty, discrimination, and inequality.

The members also seek to strengthen the role of the United Nations and other multilateral institutions in promoting global peace, security and development. It advocates for a more inclusive, democratic and representative global governance system.

At the NAM Summit, the Zimbabwe delegation continued to lobby for support of the UN security council seat, taking advantage of the two summits here.