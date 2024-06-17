Nakamba’s young heart

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

MARVELLOUS Nakamba feels more resources need to be channelled towards nurturing vastly talented youngsters who can potentially turn around the country’s football fortunes in the not-so-distant future.

The Warriors captain who plays club football with English Championship side Luton Town was especially impressed after watching the Hellenic School annual 5-Aside tournament that featured over 18 schools at the Borrowdale institution last Friday. Nakamba was the guest of honour at the Remax Advisory-sponsored jamboree which went well into the night.

The midfielder was not part of the Warriors side that lost back-to-back 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa across Limpopo last week as he is still trying to firm up following a long-term injury suffered in November last year.

He sprained his knee in the Warriors’ colours in Zimbabwe’s 2026 World Cup qualifying match day two 1-1 draw against Nigeria at Huye Stadium in Rwanda.

The injury kept him out for the rest of the English Premier League and he couldn’t get a chance to help Luton Town from sinking back into the Championship.

With the national team struggling to impress, Nakamba believes this is the right time for the country to self-introspect and commit resources to developing youngsters if Zimbabwe entertains any hopes of becoming a continental or even global football powerhouse.

Himself a product of a decent grooming program at Bantu Rovers, the 30-year-old was blown away by the raw talent he witnessed during last Friday’s fiesta whose Colts category was won by Hellenic with the seniors’ pool taken home by St John’s.

“I am impressed with how these youngsters carried themselves in this tournament. I enjoyed every piece of action.

“The youngsters played entertaining football and there is every reason to believe in the future,” said Nakamba.

“I would like to thank the sponsors of this event. I think more resources need to be channelled to grassroots and development football because there is a lot of potential in this area.

“I have noticed a lot of positives in the manner in which our youngsters conduct themselves. They are very passionate and their determination impressed me. But I wonder where they go after going to the mill like this.

“That means there are gaps that should be filled because these youngsters are not only concentrated here in Harare but across the continent. However, you will only get to see a few if any pursuing football after this level.

“A lot should be done to ensure that we retain them in the football pyramid and surely we can become a solid football nation if we decide to do things properly.”

Hellenic Primary headmistress Lisa Rickards said her institution felt honoured to have their event graced by one of the best footballers to ever emerge from this country.

“This is a community event which is being supported by a lot of partners and we are very grateful to all of them. Our kids have had a very good time seeing an inspirational figure in Marvellous Nakamba while they were playing,” said Rickards.

“You saw the potential that the kids have and we are hopeful that they will make it in the future. It is always important for kids to be participating in these kinds of tournaments. “The youngsters get to have the right kind of exposure and it is always good for them to be playing in this incredible atmosphere. We are happy for this, especially for the fact that Nakamba got time to be here inspiring these kids.” Nakamba also finances his junior tournament through his Marvellous Nakamba Foundation which also pays school fees for underprivileged children.