Nakamba’s Boss Gerrard Sacked

STEVEN Gerrard has been sacked as Aston Villa boss after disastrous run leaving club fighting against English Premier League football relegation.

The confirmation comes after Villa were beaten 3-0 away at Fulham on Thursday night, making it six defeats in 11 matches.

A club spokesman said: “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Villa are without a win in four league matches as Gerrard departs with the club 17th, one place above the drop zone.

Gerrard last month told Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba to shape up or ship out of the club. It remains to be seen whether Nakamba will finally get game-time under the new manager or not.

Former Tottenham and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino as well as ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, are among those linked with the role. – Agencies