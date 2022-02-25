Nakamba targets a strong comeback

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Marvelous Nakamba says he is working hard to come back stronger for his English Premiership football side Aston Villa after recovering from injury.

Nakamba had his first ever surgery when he suffered a knee ligament damage in December, which also ruled him out of the recent AFCON tournament held in Cameroon.

The 28-year-old was enjoying one of the best spells of his Aston Villa career when his progress was halted by the unfortunate knee injury.

His rehabilitation has been progressing well and the midfielder is targeting a return to action before the end of the season.

In an interview with VillaTV, Nakamba discussed his injury, his frustrations at the timing of the setback and his positive approach to getting back on the pitch.

“Injuries are frustrating at any time, but I’d just won the Player of the Month for the club and I was getting more game time,” he said.

“Steven Gerrard and his new team came in and I’m grateful for the chance I got from them. I was enjoying the training and improving.

“Unfortunately, I got the injury and now I have to work hard on coming back stronger.”