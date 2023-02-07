Nakamba set for Luton Town second appearance

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

WARRIORS midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is expected to start in what would be his second appearance for his new club Luton Town tonight.

Nakamba joined the English Football Championship team last week on a six-months loan.

And he made his debut coming from the bench in The Hatters’ 1-0 victory over Stoke City last weekend.

He is expected to start in the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Grimsby Town tonight.

Their first match ended 2-2 at Luton Town and the winner will meet English Premier League side Southampton.