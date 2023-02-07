Nakamba set for Luton Town second appearance

07 Feb, 2023 - 12:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Nakamba set for Luton Town second appearance MARVELOUS Nakamba

The Herald

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

WARRIORS midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is expected to start in what would be his second appearance for his new club Luton Town tonight.

Nakamba joined the English Football Championship team last week on a six-months loan.

And he made his debut coming from the bench in The Hatters’ 1-0 victory over Stoke City last weekend.

He is expected to start in the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Grimsby Town tonight.

Their first match ended 2-2 at Luton Town and the winner will meet English Premier League side Southampton.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting