Nakamba savours Wembly date

GOOD TIMES . . . Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba leads the celebrations in the Luton Town dressing room after the victory over Sunderland on Tuesday night sealed their place in the EFL promotion play-off final

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

TWO sold-out semi-final games and a spirited comeback have seen Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba urging closer to helping humble English Championship side Luton Town to a rare promotion to the English Premier Soccer League.

The Hatters reached the EFL Championship play-off final on Tuesday night with a 3-2 aggregate win over gutsy Sunderland over two legs.

Nakamba, who is on loan from English Premiership side Aston Villa, featured in both legs and was rated among the best performers, in his holding role in the midfield.

And Luton, are now game away from knowing their fate, with a final date set against the team that won last night’s tie between Coventry City and Middlesbrough.

The play-off final has been pencilled in for May 27 at Wembley.

“A massive win and amazing atmosphere at Kenilworth Road. See you soon at Wembley,” tweeted an ecstatic Nakamba yesterday.

The Warriors midfielder appears to have rediscovered himself again, under Hatters manager Rob Edwards, after a disappointing season at Villa last year.

He has been hailed as one of the best loanees at Luton Town, who had an impressive finish to the Championship campaign, finishing third, behind champions Burnley and second-placed Sheffield, who secured automatic promotion to the EPL.

Oliver Kay of the Oak Road Hatter described Nakamba as “the difference between winning and losing the playoffs.”

“I can’t fail to mention Marvelous Nakamba, who Rob Edwards has mentioned is currently his favourite player in world football. I described him as the difference between making the playoffs and missing out.

“Now I believe he is the difference between winning and losing the playoffs,” wrote Kay in his review.

Since signing Nakamba, Luton Town recorded the second-most points gained in the Championship, conceded fewer goals and were only second to Burnley and most importantly they reached the play-off final.

Luton Town moved closer to being promoted to the EPL by turning around a 1-2 deficit, as they went on to beat Sunderland 2-0 in the reverse fixture at home, to claim a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Statistics showed the Zimbabwean made eight tackles and two interceptions in the most recent play-off semi-final.

The EFL play-offs are a series of knock-out matches that determine which team will be promoted to the Premier League.

The play-offs involve the teams that finish between third and sixth place in the EFL Championship. The winner of the play-offs earns a place in the Premier League, which is the top tier of English football.

Luton boss Rob Edwards told Sky Sports: “It’s incredible. I’m so proud of the players and pleased for this football club, these fans and everyone connected to the club.

“To get to Wembley and a final is incredible. When you get to finals it becomes about winning so I’m aware that there’s still a job to do. But it is a great feeling.

“We started really well and on the front foot as we’d hoped and it kind of went to plan. You can’t plan to score at the right moments, but you hope it can come off that way.

“We started on the front foot and put them under a lot of pressure. To get a couple of goals up was great and to see it out was even better. Over the two legs they haven’t had loads and loads of chances. Tonight, we had a lot. I thought it was a thoroughly deserved win. I’m delighted for the lads.” Luton Town technically have never played in the Premier League. They got relegated from the top division during the 1991-92 campaign, just the season before the Premier League was started. Since getting relegated in 1992, the Hatters could never get promoted back to the top tier again. And, 31 years later, they find themselves on the verge of history.