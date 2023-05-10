Nakamba rekindles EPL dream . . . Luton Town face Sunderland in promotion play-off semis

FINAL PUSH . . . Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba is expected to play a pivotal role as Luton Town push for English Premiership football in the promotion play-offs that begin this weekend.

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Marvelous Nakamba’s quest to return to the English Premiership is getting closer to reality as his team Luton Town are set to play Sunderland in the promotion play-off semi-finals that kickoff this weekend.

The next few days will be critical for the holding midfielder, who played a key role for Rob Edward’s side towards the back end of the English Championship campaign.

The first leg of the promotion semi-final play-offs will be played at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Saturday, with the reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road next Tuesday night.

Luton secured their place in the playoffs after cementing a third-place finish in the marathon. The other semi-final will pit Middlesbrough and Coventry, with the winners of the two-legged eliminators set to clash in the playoff final at Wembley on May 27.

Nakamba, who joined Luton Town on loan from English Premiership side Aston Villa on the January deadline day, is expected to play a big part in the final onslaught.

The Hatters stretched their unbeaten run to 14 matches as a much-changed side drew 0-0 with Hull City in the final match of the season at their Kenilworth Road home ground on Monday.

Nakamba was one of the key players rested for the final match of the season in preparation for the playoff semifinals. Luton Town coach Edwards made as many as eight changes as they now have their eyes on a successful finish.

Luton Town technically have never played in the Premier League. They got relegated from the top division during the 1991-92 campaign, just the season before the Premier League was started. Since getting relegated in 1992, the Hatters could never get promoted back to the top tier again.

And, 31 years later, they find themselves on the verge of history. Speaking after Monday’s draw with Hull City, Edwards said: “Today was about resting key players, let’s be honest.

“It was about making sure we didn’t risk anyone unnecessarily and it was about giving some players some game time as over the next couple of games if they’re needed, we want people up to speed.

“So I think it was twofold and overall then it was a successful day,” he told The Luton Town.

Edwards has been a strong admirer of Nakamba since the Zimbabwean arrived at the club four months ago. He believes he has made the Hatters even more resilient.

The 29-year-old, who had a difficult year at Aston Villa last season, has enjoyed a revival at the second tier side. He has been in imperious form since moving to Kenilworth Road and interestingly Luton Town have conceded just three goals from open play in the 17 games he was involved.

Two of the goals were down to errors from goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and the other a strike from Millwall forward Tom Bradshaw that should have been disallowed for offside.

Edwards told the Talksport Breakfast show last week that Nakamba is one of his favourite players in world football at the moment.

“He’s been brilliant, I keep joking about it, but I’m serious as well, I keep telling everyone and I say it to the lads, he’s my favourite player in world football at the moment.

“He can do what he wants, he’s been great, so humble, the charity work he does back home.

“He came into our club, so humble, he smiles every day, he trains exactly how he plays.

“He will kick people in training, he will train like that, but he’s been the real bit of glue that’s brought us together.

“He’s made us even more resilient, we were doing well before he came in, but he’s been a fantastic signing, no doubt about it.

“His human qualities as well and what does on the pitch, he’s been top.”

Nakamba was voted the club’s Player of the Month in March. He has also become the fan favourite, with many insisting he should stay beyond the end of his loan deal in June. He has performed well in providing a shield for the Hatters defence, thereby helping ease the workload of the defensive line.

Tom Lockyer, a Welsh international defender, joked with the coach about having nothing to do since Nakamba arrived and praised the team’s unity and commitment to doing their best regardless of who is playing.

”I joked about this with the gaffer, I said I’ve had nothing to do since Marv’s come in, he’s been fantastic.

“Everyone knows their roles in the team and whatever three out there, we’re going to try and do our best for the team, it doesn’t really matter who’s in there,” he said.

Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield secured automatic promotion from the Championship, while Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Millwall, and Blackburn are expected to compete in the playoffs for a chance at securing a spot in the English Premier League.

Coventry and Sunderland completed the lineup of teams to qualify for the end-of-season playoffs in England’s second-tier Championship on Monday, giving them a shot at reaching the lucrative Premier League.

Sunderland climbed from seventh to sixth place with a 3-0 win at Preston, taking its place in the playoff spots at the expense of Millwall, who were beaten by Blackburn 4-3.

Coventry drew at Middlesbrough 1-1 and stayed in fifth place. They will meet again in the two-leg playoff semifinals, with third-placed Luton facing Sunderland.