Nakamba out for the season?

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international midfielder and Warriors captain, Marvelous Nakamba might be out for the rest of the English Premier League season due to a knee injury picked up during training at Luton Town.

Nakamba had an operation on his meniscus this week and now faces a spell on the sidelines amid indications that Luton are considering using the January transfer window to get a replacement midfielder at least for the remainder of the season.

Luton coach Rob Edwards yesterday confirmed that Nakamba is down and out for the foreseeable future.

Speaking ahead of Luton’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at Kenilworth Road, Edwards said the injury was bad and they would not put a timeframe on Nakamba’s possible return.

“It (knee injury) was an innocuous one, it came when he made a pass in training. We won’t put a timeframe on it, but it’s not good and it will be some significant time. He’ll see a specialist in a few weeks’ time. It’s frustrating for him and of course for us as he’s a big, big player.”

Nakamba made the permanent switch to Luton Town from Aston Villa in July this year and has featured in 13 of their 18 matches so far in the Premier League, lasting the distance in 10 of them.

At one stage, Nakamba had the most tackles in the English Premier League and has been a key member of the modest Luton Town squad.

Meanwhile, Edwards will have Jordan Clark back in the squad having recovered from illness that kept him out of the win at Bramall Lane, while Reece Burke is making progress and may be in line to feature in the FA Cup with Bolton.

The manager had a word for skipper Tom Lockyer.

“I speak with him every day and he seems a bit bored already!” said Edwards. “He’s, generally, in good spirits. Well he already sent me a message taking the mick out of the trainers I got for Christmas!”

Edwards also confirmed the Hatters are in discussions with Andros Townsend on extending the winger’s contract.