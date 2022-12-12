Nakamba makes substitute appearance in win over Chelsea

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN Marvelous Nakamba was a late substitute as Aston Villa rounded off their mid-season training camp in the Middle East with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

The midfielder Nakamba was introduced in the last six minutes, replacing Brazilian Douglas Luiz.

Captain John McGinn netted the only goal of the game in the seventh minute at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, as Villa stepped up their match fitness in readiness for the return of Premier League action in two weeks’ time.

Victory for the Villans saw them lift the inaugural CBF Al Wahda Challenge Cup, closing the curtain on their trip ahead of a home friendly fixture against Spanish side Villarreal on Thursday.