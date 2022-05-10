Nakamba faces Reds on return

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba could make his first start in almost five months in a key game against English Premiership football title-chasing Liverpool at Villa Park tonight.

The match kicks-off at 9pm.

Nakamba suffered a knee injury in the reverse fixture against Liverpool at Anfield in December and was at the time gaining top form as if to repay new manager Steven Gerrard for showing faith in him.

The midfielder was out for four months and missed 15 games before marking his long-awaited return two weeks ago. The midfielder stepped off the bench as a late substitute during the goalless draw against Leicester City at King Power Stadium.

He was an unused substitute in the last two games against Norwich and Burnley, which Villa won to maintain their end-of-season momentum, with seven points from possible nine.

But tonight’s match is much more important for Liverpool and the wider audience of the English Premiership. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds find themselves three points behind title favourites Manchester City with just three games to play.

Liverpool dropped crucial points in their last game after playing out a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur and it appears there is no more room for further slip-ups if they are entertaining any hopes of wrestling the title away from the Citizens.

And this is the intensity of the remaining games for Liverpool and Nakamba, who has played under two minutes since his return from injury, could find himself in the mix tonight following a curse of injuries in the Villa camp.

Villa manager Gerrard indicated during the pre-match press conference that he would likely stick to the squad that beat Burnely 3-1 at the weekend, with midfielder Jacob Ramsey still out with a groin injury.

However, Villa pundits have hinted there is likely to be a few changes to match Liverpool’s attacking flair. The Villans’ midfield could be comprised of Douglas Luiz, Nakamba and John McGinn as they look to stop Liverpool from creating too many chances.

Football Trends writer Jack Bayliss, in his contribution to the Birmingham Mail yesterday said Nakamba could be the ideal man to strengthen the Villa midfield.

“I feel the Villa boss may look to tweak things slightly against Jurgen Klopp’s side though. I can see Calum Chambers slipping into a back three, while Marvelous Nakamba would seem the ideal man to solidify Villa’s midfield, if he is up to full speed.

“Having Nakamba’s presence in the middle should allow Philippe Coutinho to thrive in the number 10 role, with Gerrard banking on an inspired performance from the Brazilian.

“Up top, it’s surely impossible to drop either Ollie Watkins or Danny Ings given the pair’s recent form. Another 7-2 — this time in front of a packed-out Villa Park — would do nicely,” suggested Bayliss.

While addressing journalists yesterday, Gerrard, who is a Liverpool legend, acknowledged the task in his hands.

“They’re a world-class team. Arguably, the best team in the world right now. We’re well aware of the challenge.

“I’ve spoken many times about how I respect the coach and the coaching staff there. You either fear that or you put your shoulders back and try and take it on and find situations where you can have your moments in the game.

“Every team on the planet, historically or now, there’s always areas or situations that happen in a game where you can hurt them.

“We’re well aware of the size of the challenge tomorrow (tonight), but it’s exciting and I’m looking forward to it. Big games of football are what it’s all about,” said Gerrard.

Aston Villa, who are currently sitting in 11th place, are looking for a strong finish.

“I know where the team’s at and I know that we’re capable of winning football matches. I know we’re capable of going on runs to recover situations — we did it when we initially came in.

“We didn’t get too carried away when we were winning games on the spin, and at the same time, when you go on a tough run and suffer a few bumps it’s important to stick together and have belief in your players.

“It was tough — no one wants to lose four matches, but I had confidence that with the fixtures we had coming up we could put it right and recover our situation.

“The players have been outstanding in the last three games — not just with the results but the performances as well,” said Gerrard.

Liverpool may be three points behind league leaders Manchester City in the English Premier League with three games to go but manager Klopp said oyesterday he does not believe the title race is done and dusted.

A 1-1 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend set Liverpool back after City beat Newcastle United and Klopp was asked if he reportedly told his players the title race was over.

“I’m not sure I said that because I think it’s obvious. It’s clear it is not over, whatever happened,” Klopp told reporters ahead of tonight’s league game away at Aston Villa.

“We have three games to play and my concern is how we can win our three games and I have no say in how City can win theirs. We don’t stop believing, that’s what we do.

“As human beings it’s really cool that we can decide for ourselves how we see it. There are facts but we are allowed to ignore them. I try to help the boys see (the situation) like me.”