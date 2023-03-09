Nadolo completes CAPS Utd switch

King Nadolo

The Herald

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

MIDFIELDER King Nadolo has sealed his anticipated move to CAPS United.

He joins the Green Machine on a one-year loan from ZIFA Central Region Division One Soccer League side TelOne.

The former Dynamos and Highlanders man has been training with the Green Machine for the past couple of weeks, with coach Lloyd Chitembwe expressing his admiration for him.

And yesterday the player inked the deal to become the fourth high-profile addition to Makepekepe.

Kelvin Madzongwe, Godknows Murwira and Adrian Silla are the other veteran players who have already joined CAPS United this pre-season.

