Nadia Nakai coming home

Zimbabwean-South African rapper and television personality Nadia Nakai has confirmed that she is coming for the eighth edition of the Changamire Festival Awards.

The red carpet event is slated for tomorrow at Longchen Plaza Mall in Harare. The female rapper revealed her participation on social media.

“Hey wassup guys, it’s Nadia Nakai. I will be at the Changamire Festival Awards this year accepting my Most Influential Female South African Award. Thank you so much guys for this acknowledgement. I really do appreciate it. It will be at the Woods auditorium on the 12 April in Harare and I will see you guys there,” said Nadia Nakai.

Nakai dated the late South African rapper AKA and their love story was cut short when AKA was shot dead at a popular restaurant in Durban’s Florida Road two months ago.

Emotionally, Nadia is not entirely well; but at least she now accepts AKA’s death and is committed to moving on with her life. However, organisers of the show said it is all systems go and everything is set.

Changamire Festival Awards executive, Jackson “Zimboy” Muchechetere said they were happy that Nakai had confirmed her attandance. He said the event will see some of the local influential artistes celebrated.

“All we can say is everything is set now, we are glad that Nadia Nakai has finally decided to travel. She said she is very glad she is winning Africa’s most influential female artiste. She saw that it is very fit for her to come through so everything is going according to the plan,” he said.