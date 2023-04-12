NACZ unveils Culture Month theme

Arts Reporter

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) has announced the theme for Culture Month which will run from May 1- 31.

NACZ said the theme “Promoting Cultural Diversity, Unity and Peace” is part of efforts aimed at bringing about social cohesion and integration through the arts and culture and enhancing the growth of the creative and cultural industries in line with the National Development Strategy (NDS1) and Vision 2030.

In a statement, NACZ said they are at an advanced stage of planning the commemorations that will provide an opportunity to showcase, strengthen and promote the diversity of the Zimbabwean culture encompassing both the indigenous and contemporary traits.

“Stakeholders, practitioners and the general public are being called upon therefore to be part of the 2023 Culture Month commemorations by participating in and initiating events to celebrate Zimbabwe’s cultural diversity, unity and peace,” reads the statement.

“Culture Month 2023 is coming at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has been successfully contained with the environment becoming friendlier for big events; hence stakeholders are called upon to craft events designed to attract physical participation in large numbers to showcase Zimbabwean cultural diversity.

“Culture Month commemorations are an extension of World Day of Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development which is celebrated on the 21st of May that was set aside by UNESCO in the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity in 2001.”