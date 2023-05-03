NACZ director appointed to Global Arts Board

Arts Reporter

The Director of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), Mr Nicholas Moyo has been appointed to the board of the International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies (IFACCA), the global network of arts councils, ministries of culture and government agencies.

Mr Moyo was elected yesterday at a meeting of IFACCA held during the ongoing 9th World Summit on Arts and Culture which is going under the theme “Safeguarding Artistic Freedom” in Stockholm Sweden.

The meeting was attended by delegates from all the federation’s member states including the Permanent Secretary for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Dr Thokozile Chitepo and NACZ Board Chairperson Dr Nozipho Maraire.

The IFACCA Board comprises committed leaders in the arts and culture who meet at least twice each year to oversee the good governance and sustainability of the Federation in keeping with its Constitution. The Board Members are senior executives from National Member institutions, who are elected by fellow National Members at the General Assembly

As part of the 12-member board, Mr Moyo will provide guidance and insight in shaping the federation’s strategic vision and direction, consider expressions of interest for membership and guide and inform the work of the Secretariat to ensure it delivers on the IFACCA Strategy.

The appointment of Mr Moyo to the International Board will see him chairing the Africa Regional Chapter of the Federation which comprises National Committee member states who are mostly officials of the Ministry of Culture or arts council whose primary role is to support the arts and culture through investment, promotion and policy.

Mr Moyo has been at the helm of the NACZ for the past five years where he has superintended the formulation and implementation of stakeholder-driven policies aimed at achieving professionalism, industrialisation and digitalisation of the Cultural and

Creative Sector in Zimbabwe in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and vision 2030.

IFACCA was formed in 2000 as a grouping of arts councils, ministries of culture and government agencies that advance arts and culture, with member institutions representing over 70 countries in developed and developing countries across Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Pacific.