NAAZ to hold sprints and hurdles coaching course

Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe are next month scheduled to run another sprints and hurdles coaching course in Bulawayo.

The course is scheduled for December 2 to 8.

Muzi Bongani Mabuza from Swaziland will be in charge following his appointment as course director by the World Athletics.

NAAZ president Tendayi Tagara confirmed the development.

“NAAZ will run their third specialised course for sprints and hurdles on 2 to 8 December, 2022, in Bulawayo.

“The World Athletics board has appointed Muzi of Swaziland as the course director.

“This is an elite course specialising in sprints and hurdles. It focuses on preparing a programme for an elite athlete – Under-18, Under-20 and seniors.

“Majority of our coaches are dealing with juniors, that’s why we are happy with our appointed director. He is well experienced at elite level,” said Tagara.

Fifteen coaches are expected to attend.