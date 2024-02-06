  • Today Tue, 06 Feb 2024

NAAZ to closely work with schools

Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe have said they are going to be closely working with schools for the forthcoming World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

The national association is looking at improving their numbers at the meet due to take place from August 27 to 31 in Lima, Peru.

NAAZ president Tendayi Tagara said they have sent out the qualifying standards to schools as they are in charge of most of the athletes in the targeted age group.

Zimbabwe had two athletes in the previous edition.

