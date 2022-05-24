NAAZ shortlists Africa Championships athletes

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe have shortlisted athletes that they believe have the potential to qualify for the Africa Senior Championships in Mauritius next month.

Olympian Ngoni Makusha is among the athletes who have made the shortlist.

Makusha will participate in the 100 metres and 200 metres events while Tapiwa Makarawu and Panashe Nhenga will take part in the 200m.

Garren Muwishi, Artwell Simon and Vimbai Maisvorewa will participate in the 400m event. Carlos Gwerendende will participate in the 100m and Kuda Chadenga in the high jump.

NAAZ this weekend host National Championships in Bulawayo that will also serve as the final qualification for athletes.

NAAZ president, Tendai Tagara, said they looked at a number of factors in coming up with the shortlist.

“The national association has moved from a long list to a shortlist for the Africa Senior Champs in Mauritius from 6 to 12 June.

“We have looked at a number of factors to come up with this shortlist. The first reason is that Africa Champs is not a learning curve but Africa’s Premier event for qualifying for the World Champs in the USA in July.

“The set qualifying standards set by NAAZ, for example, we are targeting 10.05 for 100m to qualify for World Champs, so there is no need to send someone running 10.40.

“We are also looking at the future and this is why we are adding juniors who have qualified for World Junior Champs to run the relay,” said Tagara.

The association’s president says they are appealing for air tickets.

“In March we sent an appeal for air tickets to the Sports and Recreation Commission and we are hoping for a positive response.

“We have also appealed to our partners for support to buy individual athletes tickets as we have done before because this competition serves three fronts that is World Champs qualifying, World Juniors bettering times and qualifying for World Relays Champs,” said Tagara.