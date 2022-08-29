NAAZ set qualifying standards for Africa Jnr Champs

Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics of Zimbabwe have released qualifying standards for next year’s Africa Junior Championships to be held in Zambia.

In a move they are hoping will push athletes improve their times so that they match their counterparts at continental and international level, NAAZ set qualifying standards close to those set for World Under-20 Championships.

NAAZ president Tendayi Tagara said those interested in representing the country at the continental meet next year, have to meet the standards.

“We have pegged our standards close to the World Juniors because that’s the ideal desire of every country.

“The Africa Junior Championships are a qualifying event for the World Junior Championships. We want to send a team with hope to be in the semi-finals or finals,” said Tagara.

This year, Zimbabwe had only two athletes at the World Junior Championships and they all bowed out in the early stages of the competition

The Africa Junior Championships are scheduled for April next year.