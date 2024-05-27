NAAZ seeks to field bigger team at Africa Champs

Sports Reporter

WITH less than a month to go before the Africa Senior Championships in Douala, Cameroon, the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe have appealed for financial support to enable them to field a bigger team.

The championships will run from June 21 to 26.

The meet is also serving as a qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games and with the qualifying window closing on June 30, it will be their last qualifying event.

NAAZ have indicated they would want to field a bigger team to try and qualify a few more athletes. They also want to use the competition as a preparation platform for those that have already qualified.

NAAZ president Tendayi Tagara had earlier on said they hope to field between six and 10 but has expressed their desire to increase the number to 15 if funds permit.