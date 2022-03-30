NAAZ partner Indian University

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe have entered into a partnership with Guru Kashi University from India in an effort to help upcoming athletes balance between academics and sport.

The partnership will see the university supporting the national youth championships.

“In our endeavour to create and balance between sports and academics, the association is developing a close relationship with Guru Kashi University of India.

“The university will support our national youth championships and in return the association will provide a platform for the university to interact with their university target group, and also to promote the brand of their university through sport.

“They are targeting youths and juniors looking forward to attend university and give them the opportunity to study abroad and to develop through sport

“We are very happy with this arrangement and we are happy that next year our national youth championships will be bigger and better,” said Tagara.

Representatives from the university are expected to visit the country from April 1 to 5.

“This arrangement will help our juniors to develop into juniors with focus and wide areas of career guidance. As an association we will try to incentivise our track athletes in various forms, so that they perform well.”