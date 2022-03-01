NAAZ Open Championships on this weekend

Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

AS the athletics season gains momentum, athletes are this Saturday expected to meet at the National Sports Stadium for the National Open Championships.

The track and field meet is organised by the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe.

NAAZ president Tendai Tagara said they are expecting a good turnout with JM Busha 54 Races sponsoring the One Mile Challenge on the day.

“JM Busha 54 Races will be sponsoring the JM Busha One Mile, which is a 1500m event. We are expecting a lot of athletes to run the 1500m because there will be some prizes.

“We are happy with this support from JM Busha 54 Races who have been our major sponsors for track and field in the past six years.

“We are happy that this time they have come on board with a new incentive. The objective is to retain quite a number of our athletes in the track and incentivise field and track athletes.

“We are also happy to announce that the 10 000m event will also be a challenge event where the association will be putting some money for the 10 000m event,” said Tagara.

This is the second national competition, after the National Cross Country Championships that were held in Kadoma last month.