NAAZ make additions to Team Zim

Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe are now set to field 11 athletes at the Africa Senior Championships in Douala, Cameroon after four more athletes joined the team.

The championships get underway on Friday and will run until next week Thursday.

NAAZ last week announced a seven-member team with indications there would be additions.

The new additions are United States-based Vimbayi Maisvorewa, Tafadzwa Chikomba, Dickson Kamungeremu and Elizabeth Msipa.

They join Tapiwanashe Makarawu, Takudzwa Donald Chiyangwa, Ashley Kamangirira, Chengetayi Mapaya, Ngoni Makusha, Gerren Muwishi and Dennis Hove.

NAAZ director of coaching Lisimati Phakamile, who is leading the team in Cameroon, said it’s an opportunity for the athletes to try and qualify for the Olympics.