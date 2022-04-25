NAAZ Junior Champs on this weekend

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

JUNIOR athletes are this weekend expected to converge in Harare for the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe Gift Chigwere Track and Field Championships to be staged at the National Sports Stadium.

The championships will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

NAAZ president Tendai Tagara said the meet is serving as a qualifying event for upcoming regional international competitions.

“We are happy that a number of juniors have registered so that they can be considered for the forthcoming international events.

“This is a qualifying event for the World Junior Championships that will take place in Colombia in August. Also a qualifying event for the African Union Sports Council Region Five Youth Games that will take place in Malawi in December.

“It is also a qualifying event for the forthcoming Youth Games in Egypt,” said Tagara.

Participants will compete in 100m, 100m hurdles, 110m hurdles, 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles, 800m, 1500m, 2000m steeplechase, 3000m, 5000m, 4x100m and 4x400m in track event.