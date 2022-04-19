NAAZ hail Chidzivo, Tarakinyu

DOUBLE DELIGHT . . . Zimbabwean long-distance athletes Moses Tarakinyu (left) and Fortunate Chidzivo proudly display their trophies after romping to victory in the men’s and women’s races during the Two Oceans Half Marathon in Cape Town, South Africa, on Saturday.

Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe hailed Fortunate Chidzivo and Moses Tarakinyu after the two won the half-marathon in the women’s and men’s categories at Two Oceans Marathon over the weekend in Cape Town, South Africa.

Chidzivo won the race in 1 hour 14 minutes 49 seconds in the women’s section and Tarakinyu claimed the men’s title in 1 hour 3 minutes 31 seconds.

NAAZ president, Tendai Tagara, said the results are an indication of the progress they are making with the distance runners team that is expected to try and qualify for the World Athletics Championships next month in South Africa.

“The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe is very happy with the performance of Moses Tarakinyu and Fortunate Chidzivo in the Two Oceans 21km in South Africa.

“The performance of Tarakinyu is outstanding. Tarakinyu is one of the athletes who have been in camp since March and will leave camp on the 5th of May to run in South Africa at the South Africa Marathon Championship.

“So I am happy considering that Tarakinyu will be pacing the marathon runners in South Africa on the 8th of May. That time of 1 hour 3 minutes, it’s a good time for pacing at the South Africa Marathon Championship.

“So we are hoping that the athletes will work as a team to make our dream come true to qualify for Oregon World Championships that will be in the United States, in July.”

The NAAZ president appealed to the corporate world to join hands with the national association in supporting athletes during this qualification period.