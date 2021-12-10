NAAZ challenges athletes to push for better times

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

IN move expected to help athletes push for better times for the continental and international events lined up for next year, the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe has set their own qualifying standards for the Africa Senior Championships.

The championships are scheduled for June in Mauritius.

NAAZ president Tendai Tagara said with the athletes chasing higher times for the World Championships, they need their athletes to push for better times than those set for the continental meet.

“The association is earmarking a better 2022. Our major target is to have juniors who qualify for World Junior Championships in Cali and seniors who qualify for World Championships in the USA.

“And of course qualifiers for Africa Seniors, NAAZ set standards because the Africa Senior Championships qualifiers for CAA are too low for our set goals.

“To have a qualifying standard of 10.4 (for 100m), for Africa Seniors when we are chasing 10.05 (for World Championships) it’s too slow. So our target to qualify for Africa Seniors is 10.2,” said Tagara.