NAAZ announce Africa Champs team

Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe have announced a seven-member team to compete at the CAA Africa Senior Championships.

The meet is scheduled for June 21 to 26 in Douala, Cameroon.

The seven athletes named so far are the United States-based quartet of Tapiwanashe Makarawu, Donald Chiyangwa, Chengetayi Mapaya and Ashley Kamangirira. They are joined by Ngoni Makusha, Dennis Hove and Gerren Muwishi.

Indications are that there could be additions to the team.

NAAZ director of coaching Lisimati Phakamile announced the team.

“So basically this is our team. We are still working on a few names of atheletes that are supposed to be finalised by the end of day today because of some pressing logistical issues.”