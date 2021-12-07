NAAZ aiming for more competition

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe is looking at increasing local competitions for the 2022 season as they hope for a better year.

NAAZ released its calendar of events for 2022 this week.

Apart from the continental and international competitions lined up for next year, the athletics mother body wants to have more events at home.

“Last year we had four direct competitions run by the association. We have added two more to make them six (National Cross Country, National Open, National Junior Championships, Inter-Club Championships in Harare and Bulawayo, and National Interprovincial).

“I am happy that our main sponsors are happy to work with us in 2022, like JM Busha Track and Field in Harare and Bulawayo.

“Old Mutual remains as our main sponsor for road races, covering six races in different parts of the country, Tanganda half marathon in Manicaland, and Econet with marathon in Victoria Falls and Harare.

“We also have PPC in Bulawayo that has come on board to support athletes in Bulawayo,” said Tagara.

The NAAZ president said they are now working to secure a partner for the Junior and Club Championships.

“We are working to have a partner for the Junior Championships and Club Championships. Strengthening Club Championships will also enhance our competitions,” said Tagara.

The 2022 season begins in January with cross-country events.