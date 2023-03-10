Mzizi rallies U21 hockey teams at Jnr Africa Cup

Sports Reporter

THE national Under-21 men and women’s hockey teams get their campaign at the Junior Africa Cup underway against South Africa on Sunday.

The tournament is running until next week Thursday in Ismailia, Egypt.

The other countries set to participate are Kenya and hosts Egypt, and they are all fielding teams in both the men and women’s section.

Zimbabwe’s women side will be the first on the field in the morning when they take on South Africa in the opening match of the tournament.

The men’s side will also face South Africa later in the day.

The women’s team vice-captain Khanyisile Mzizi said it’s an honour to be representing the country at the continental event.

“It’s really special for us that we are able to go as a girls and boys team, together.

“I think for both of us to be able to go and the hard work that everybody has put in, it has been really difficult.

“But it’s truly an honour to be representing our country and we promise, and we would like to bring back first place for both sides. It would be special for both of us.

“People are buzzing with excitement, that’s the main thing I can say. People are ready, you can feel from everybody that there is an expectation to work, to get that first place,” said Mzizi.

Fixtures

Sunday

Women: South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Kenya vs Egypt.

Men: Egypt vs Kenya, South Africa vs Zimbabwe.