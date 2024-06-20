Mzansi’s Makhadzi, Sjava perform at Presidential inauguration

JOHANNESBURG — Some of South Africa’s biggest artists such as Sjava and Makhadzi yesterday performed at the 2024 Presidential inauguration.

Union Buildings was currently filled with the political leaders of the world and some from Africa for the swearing-in of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The multi-award-winning artistes joined the line-up that featured other top artistes such as Zoë Modiga, Vicky Sampson, traditional singer Nothembi Mkhwebane and gospel vocalist Lebo Sekgobela.

“The inauguration takes the form of a formal ceremony to mark the beginning of the President’s term of office.

“During the inauguration, the President-elect is expected to take the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony that will be performed by the Chief Justice,” said a statement from the government.

In 1994 it was Abdullah Ibrahim, composer Ustadravi Isseri and rap collective Prophets of Prophets of Da City among those who performed at the presidential Inauguration of Nelson Mandela.

Makhadzi later this month is headed to Los Angeles for the BET Awards where she is nominated for the Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act category alongside Seyi Vibez, Bellah, Cristale, Duquesa, Holly G, Jungeli, Oruam and the ‘Mnike’ hitmaker Tyler ICU.

The 27-year-old ‘Ganama’ hitmaker has posted on her Instagram Stories that she is excited for her historic performance that follows in the footsteps of other top performers such as Busiswa Gqulu and Kurt Darren.

Themed: “30 years of Democracy; Partnership and Growth” the inauguration took place in Pretoria three days after Youth Day. — IOL Entertainment