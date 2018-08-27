My Own Boss show hits Season 6

Vongai Mbara Arts Correspondent

Popular entrepreneurial reality show, “My Own Boss” has returned with a brand new season six which is meant to develop business skills of young people in Zimbabwe. In the series, a total number of 14 contestants between the ages 18 — 35 will be in a house and are given different business tasks under the guidance of a seasoned entrepreneur over a period of 13 consecutive weeks.

Each week they report on their success and the least successful are eliminated till the grand finale.

In an interview, the show’s producer Kumbulani Masayila said beyond entertainment they are also looking at unlocking the potential of the show to change young people’s lives.

“The way that we have structured the show will result in a legacy of successful businesses and entrepreneurs. We want to empower young people to become their own bosses through running their own businesses,” said Masayila.

After a stiff competition, the winner will walk away with a grand prize is of $10 000 to start or develop their business for one year as well as mentorship from this season’s show’s anchor, Samuelle Dimairho.

Masayila said they were excited to be working with Samuelle Dimairho.

“Our choice of Anchor Samuelle Dimairho was influenced by the fact that he has managed to achieve a lot at such a young age. He is an inspiration to a lot of young people who see him as a role model and a demonstration that success is achievable at any age. We hope his profile, as shown by all the accolades he has won including the recent 2018 ‘Forbes 30 Under 30’ will inspire many young people to attempt and pursue their dreams,” he said. The show is currently on episode three and is screened on ZBCTV every Monday afternoon.