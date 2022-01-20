Mwonzora suspends Khupe

Thokozani Khupe flanked by (from left) Messrs Douglas Mwonzora, Elias Mudzuri and Morgan Komichi at Morgan Tsvangirai House in this file picture. — Picture: Justin Mutenda

Herald Reporter

THE MDC led by Mr Douglas Mwonzora has suspended its first vice president Dr Thokozani Khupe over a litany of allegations, the party’s spokesperson Mr Witness Dube said.

“The MDC T wishes to advise that the vice president Dr Thokozani Khupe has been suspended. A letter dated 12 January was personally delivered to Dr Khupe and her legal team. The suspension was with immediate effect pending investigations into various allegations levelled against her,” read the letter in part, however without specifying the charges.

Last year Dr Khupe lost the race to lead the country’s main opposition led by Mr Mwonzora, but as a face saver, she was appointed the party’s first president. However, the relationship has always been tenuous.