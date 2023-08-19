Mwenezi farmers answer value addition call

Mangaliso Lawrence Kabulika

GOVERNMENT’S call on farmers and other citizens alike to use locally available resources to improve their livelihoods seems to have fallen on fertile ground with farmers from Mwenezi doing value addition of water melons and marula fruits to produce a drink called ‘mukumbi.’

Knowledge Transfer Africa (KTA) chief executive officer, Dr Charles Dhewa, yesterday observed that the farmers were rolling out an interesting innovation using locally produced resources that also included ground rapoko (chimera).

By utilising locally produced ingredients, the farmers are contributing to the growth of the economy, added Dr Dhewa.

“Not only does this value addition programmes provide farmers with additional income streams, but it shows their innovative spirit,” he added.

Mapfura are an indigenous drought resistant fruit found in Southern Africa in countries like Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe. In Zimbabwe, the fruits are abundant in districts such as Mwenezi, parts of Chivi and Chiredzi.

When processed, the indigenous fruit produces edible oils, juices, cosmetic oils and wines for both local and export markets.

The process of crafting mukumbi beer begins with the careful selection of ripe water melons and mapfura. The fruits are then fermented, allowing their flavours to meld and develop. This results in a flavourable drink with subtle hints of water melon and mapfura.

The drink is rich in Vitamin C and its content of the vitamin is three times higher than an equivalent weight of an orange.

The Government is on record urging communities to take advantage of the abundant natural resources in their localities to improve their livelihoods in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1).

Furthermore, through the making of mukumbi drink, communities are adding value to indigenous knowledge systems and ensuring the sustainable use of natural resources. Mukumbi drink was traditionally made in African societies as part of efforts to ensure underutilised fruits in the wild were put to productive use.

Efforts to get a comment on the importance of value addition on mapfura from the National Biotechnology Authority of Zimbabwe, which is responsible for the mapfura/marula processing plant launched by the President in 2021 were in vain as their phones were going unanswered.