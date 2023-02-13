Mwenezi community leaders laud Government, partners for measles vaccination campaign

Phyllis Kachere Deputy News Editor (Convergence)

Community leaders in Mwenezi district, Masvingo have lauded Government’s efforts in ensuring children are immunised against childhood illnesses that endanger lives.

In an interview at Sarahuru Business Centre in Mwenezi district’s Ward 5, Headman Chihlala Mr Solomon Sithole said his area was hard hit by a measles outbreak that claimed lives in some religious families who were against vaccination.

“I am grateful for the vaccination campaign that has been launched in my area. We recorded cases of children dying from measles in some Apostolic Faith families who are against immunisation. I am glad to report that this vaccination campaign that was initiated by Government with support from the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society and its partners received a massive turnout.

“Even the resistant Apostolic Faith families turned up with their under-five years children to be vaccinated against measles while some received Vitamin A booster doses. We shouldn’t have lost any life had these children been immunised,” said Headman Chihlala.

Following a deadly national measles outbreak last year, the ZRCS, in collaboration with the Health and Child Care ministry embarked on a massive measles vaccination drive in Mwenezi and Gokwe North which were identified as areas of concern.

“Since the outbreak, stakeholders that include ZRCS and Government have run vaccination campaigns aimed at containing the disease which broke out in April in Manicaland and exponentially increased to most parts of the country.

“A sizeable percentage of the registered cases had been not vaccinated and Government responded by initiating vaccination of children campaigns. In support of these Government efforts, the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society in partnership with the

International Federation of the Red Cross, supported by mobilising stakeholders and communities to help contain the disease in Mwenezi and Gokwe North,” said ZRCS secretary general Mr Elias Hwenga in a media briefing.

Village head Mr Solomon Madanha said several unvaccinated children in his village from apostolic faith families succumbed to measles.

“I don’t have the correct figures of the children who died from measles in my area, but I can confirm that we had several deaths. It was because of these deaths that when this vaccination campaign was launched, there was a high turnout as our community realised our children were in danger. We want to thank the Government and its partners for coming to our children’s rescue,” said Village head Madanha

Ms Esther Chitsa (35) of Makhulani Village in Ward 5 said she welcomed the measles vaccination campaign that was being exercised in her village.

“Most children were not vaccinated against measles and our area was greatly affected by an outbreak last year. I know of some families that lost their children to measles. But I am glad that the Government has intervened and now there is a vaccination campaign here. I took my five-year-old daughter Dezigirl for measles vaccination and the other one Vimbai was also vaccinated against HPV,” said Ms Chitsa.

Ms Pauline Chauke (34) of Chimbudzi Village in Ward 4 whose two minor children were recently vaccinated, said the measles outbreak in her area started last year but was now under control following the campaign.

“I was unsettled due to the measles outbreak as I was not sure when my children could fall sick. Now that they are vaccinated, I feel a lot relieved because I know of children who died from measles,” said Ms Chauke.

Ward 5 Councillor Tinashe Yingi said: “Mwenezi district has a high population density and poor access to health services, which made it more difficult to control the spread of the disease and provide adequate care for those who were ill. We appreciate

Government’s efforts, together with its partners the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross in the measles vaccination campaign.

“The ward population is over 14 850. From this figure, we have children who are susceptible to measles. I am glad to report the high turnout since the campaign was launched. This way, we are guaranteed that our children will survive any measles outbreak.”

Since last year, the ZRCS has continued working with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to support the response in the worst affected districts of Mwenezi and Gokwe North by providing logistical assistance, community mobilisation, and awareness raising about the outbreak.

“We have also been working with the community and traditional leaders to ensure that support reaches the most vulnerable and marginalised people. The ZRCS utilised a vast network of volunteers within communities to support response initiatives and these volunteers are critical in community development and disaster response.

“Our volunteers have always been instrumental in social mobilisation of Red Cross activities and thus have this vital skill and recognition in the communities,” said Mr Hwenga.

The vaccination campaign in Mwenezi is being rounded up this week in hard-to-reach areas like Mlelezi where villagers face difficulties in accessing health centres.