MWENEZI BY-ELECTION: Zanu-Pf out-classes MDC-A . . .

09 Feb, 2020 - 12:02 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

George Maponga in Masvingo

Zanu PF continues to maintain its dominance of the local political landscape after trouncing the main opposition MDC Alliance in the Mwenezi Ward 15 by-election held yesterday.

The ruling party retained Ward 15 after its candidate Cde Samuel Kwinika garnered 1811 votes against a paltry 27 votes by Mr Shepherd Dzuda of MDC Alliance who was the only challenger.

There were 30 spoilt papers in the poll that had 49.8 percentage voter turnout.

Masvingo ZEC provincial elections officer Mr Zex Pudurai said Cde Kwinika was duly declared new councillor after collation of results at Nuanetsi Conservancy Headquarters which was the ward command Centre..

 

More to follow….

