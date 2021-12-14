Muzarabani retained for upcoming Pakistan Super League

ANOTHER SEAL OF APPROVAL . . . Zimbabwean cricketer Blessing Muzarabani will be making his second stint in the Pakistan Super League after enjoying an impressive debut season for Multan Sultans

ZIMBABWE cricket star Blessing Muzarabani, who won the title with Multan Sultans last season, will remain with the team ahead of the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next month.

The decision to retain Muzarabani’s services was confirmed by the PSL defending champions on Sunday when they named their final squad for the seventh edition of the popular T20 tournament after participating in the draft for players.

Muzarabani will be making his second stint in the high profile tournament after enjoying an impressive debut season for Multan Sultans in their successful Pakistan Super League campaign.

The lanky bowler wrote his own piece of history after he became the first Zimbabwean to win the Pakistan Super League (PSL) following Multan Sultans’ 47-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the final, in Abu Dhabi in June.

During the stint in the PSL Muzarabani had the opportunity to work with Zimbabwean cricket legend Andy Flower, who was coach of the Multan Sultans. He will be eager to make another good impression with the Multans Sultans again next month.

The Sultans selected Australia’s Tim David, who was previously with Lahore Qalandars, in the Platinum Category, while their other notable picks included West Indian duo of Odean Smith and Rovman Powell, and Pakistan trio of Anwar Ali, Imran Khan Snr and Rumman Raees. These players will join Imran Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani and Sohaib Maqsood who were retained earlier in the week.

The PSL’s latest edition will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and in Lahore from February 10-27.

The first match will be staged under the lights of the National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.

Meanwhile, after the Pakistan Super League draft was all said and done 15 English players had been contracted to play in the 2022 show-piece.

Six English stars were among the players retained by their franchises on 10 December. Alex Hales (Islamabad United), Joe Clarke (Karachi Kings), Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (all Peshawar Zalmi), and James Vince (Quetta Gladiators) will all return having experienced the fractured 2021 edition.

The PSL has a tiered contract system with Platinum, Diamond, Gold and Silver contracts on offer, while there are also spots for emerging players and two supplementary draft picks.

Chris Jordan and England teammate Jason Roy were early picks bagging platinum tier contracts.

Jordan signed for the Karachi Kings who also recruited Tom Abell, Lewis Gregory and Joe Clarke.

Phil Salt, Harry Brook and Samit Patel will turn out for the Lahore Qalandars. Roy and Ben Duckett have been added to the Quetta Gladiators alongside Vince.

Left-arm quick Reece Topley and Hales will be Islamabad United teammates in 2022. In all 62 players from nine countries were selected for the 2022 PSL.

Full Pakistan Super League player lists

Islamabad United

Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Marchant de Lange, Muhammad Akhlaq, Reece Topley, Danish Aziz, Zafar Gohar, Mubasir Khan, M. Zeeshan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ather Mehmood

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Amir, Joe Clarke, Sharjeel Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Ilyas, Chris Jordan, Lewis Gregory, Umaid Asif, Tom Abell, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Imran, Faisal Akram, Qasim Akram, Talha Ahsan, Romario Shepherd

Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Dean Foxcroft, Zaman Khan, Maaz Khan, Samit Patel, Syed Faridoun

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Imran Tahir, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Tim David, Odean Smith, Rumman Raees, Asif Afridi, Anwar Ali, Rovman Powell, Imran Khan Sr., Abbas Afridi, Amir Azmat, Blessing Muzarabani, Ihsanullah

Peshawar Zalmi

Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Haider Ali, Saqib Mahmood, Hussain Talat, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad, Arshad Iqbal, Sameen Gul, Kamran Akmal, Sirajuddin, Mohammad Amir Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris

Quetta Gladiators

James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, James Faulkner, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Ben Duckett, Khurram Shehzad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Muhammad Ashar Qureshi, Noor Ahmad, Ahsan Ali. — Zim Sport Live/msn.com