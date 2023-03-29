Muzarabani moves up ICC rankings

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani continued to make positive strides in the ICC Men’s ODI rankings after he moved five places up the ladder.

The towering right-arm seamer is now ranked at number 54 in the global charts. The latest statistics were released after the recent three-match series between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

Muzarabani, who was making his return from an injury that kept him out for about four months, had a subdued performance though, taking two wickets in three matches.

He remains Zimbabwe’s highest ranked ODI bowler.

A statement from the ICC said: “India captain Rohit Sharma inched up one place to eighth and all-rounder Hardik Pandya was up 10 places to 76th among bowlers in the latest update that takes into consideration performances in the Chennai ODI, the last two Zimbabwe versus Netherlands matches, the third Bangladesh versus Ireland match and the first three matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off in Windhoek, Namibia.

“Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal (up two places to 20th), Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus (up two places to 36th) and USA player Aaron Jones (up three places to 49th) are among those to make headway in the batting rankings while Namibia spinner Bernard Scholtz (up two places to 25th), USA left-arm seam bowler Saurabh Netravalkar (up five places to 27th) and Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani (up five places to 54th) are among those to advance in the bowling rankings.”

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa moved up three places to a career best sixth position after his match-winning haul of four for 45 in the third game against India in Chennai while Player of the Series Mitchell Marsh gained fours slots to reach 51st position among batters with an aggregate of 194 runs in the series.

Alex Carey (up two places to 21st among batters) and Pat Cummins (up two places to 16th among bowlers) are other Australia players to advance.