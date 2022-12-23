Muzarabani goes unsold at IPL auction

The Herald
Sports Reporter
ZIMBABWE’S fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani went unsold for the second year running at the Indian Premier League auction.
The 26-year-old failed to attract any buyers at the IPL mini-auction along with a host of other top players that included former England skipper Joe Root, Bangladesh Test captain Shakib Al Hasan, and South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw and Wayne Parnell.
A total of 87 entries have to be filled across the 10 teams, with 30 slots free for overseas players. A total of 991 players have registered, of which 405 have been shortlisted.
Muzarabani spent the 2022 season as a net bowler with the Lucknow Giants and had been shortlisted again for the 2023 IPL mini-auction.