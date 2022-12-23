Muzarabani goes unsold at IPL auction

Zimbabwe bowlers, Blessing Muzarabani, in particular, came out all guns blazing but the target never went out of reach for the visitors.

ZIMBABWE’S fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani went unsold for the second year running at the Indian Premier League auction.

The 26-year-old failed to attract any buyers at the IPL mini-auction along with a host of other top players that included former England skipper Joe Root, Bangladesh Test captain Shakib Al Hasan, and South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw and Wayne Parnell.

A total of 87 entries have to be filled across the 10 teams, with 30 slots free for overseas players. A total of 991 players have registered, of which 405 have been shortlisted.

Muzarabani spent the 2022 season as a net bowler with the Lucknow Giants and had been shortlisted again for the 2023 IPL mini-auction.