Muzarabani businessman embroiled in ritual killing saga

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

A Muzarabani businessman, Josiah Hungwe, was arrested for allegedly hiring someone to kill a five-year-old boy for ritual purposes.

The victim, Takunda Charumbuka of Saraoga Village under Chief Muzarabani was on his way home from school when he was approached by Richard Million, a vagrant.

Million grabbed the boy from behind and threw him into a stream.

He then jumped in after him, carrying the boy on his shoulders as he began to run.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said the incident occurred on November 19 at around 4 pm.

He said the boy did not sustain any visible injuries during the altercation. At the time, Takunda was walking home alone from Rosehill Junior School, where he is an Early Childhood Development (ECD) A pupil.

His uncle, Zhenaini Charumbuka was cycling behind him and witnessed the entire event.

Charumbuka shouted for help and chased after Million.

Milson Charumbuka heard the commotion and came to assist.

Million was apprehended, and during interrogation, he claimed that Hungwe had sent him to kill the boy to boost his business through rituals.

However, Hungwe (68) denied the allegations but said Million had previously worked for him and was mentally ill.

Sergeant Major Chikasha urged parents and guardians to accompany their children to and from school to ensure their safety.