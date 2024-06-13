Muwishi relishes chance for Olympic qualification

Sports Reporter

ATHLETE Gerren Muwishi says he cherishes the opportunity to try and qualify for the Olympics following his inclusion in the athletics team to represent the country at the Africa Senior Championships.

Muwishi is one of the seven athletes picked by the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe for this year’s edition of the Africa championships due to take place from June 21 to 26 in Douala, Cameroon.

The meet will serve as a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“Qualification at the senior championships is pivotal. The qualification deadline is fast approaching and there obviously aren’t a lot of races left to help with qualification.

“So the championships are an opportunity for a final push towards being at the biggest sporting spectacle in the world this year,” said Muwishi.

The qualifying window for athletics closes on June 30.

Muwishi says he is not under pressure.

“I think that mentally I can handle pressure at the big stage. So it is obviously just about going into the championship with the correct mindset and giving my best effort.

“God and my training should do the rest,” he said

Muwishi is expected to compete in the 400m race and the relays.