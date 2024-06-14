Mutsvangwa’s case postponed to July

Court Correspondent

The case of Harare businessman Neville Mutsvangwa and his two accomplices who are facing several criminal charges has been postponed to July 18.

The State sought for a postponement pending finalisation of investigations before Harare magistrate, Mr Dennis Mangosi.

Mutsvangwa and his accomplices, Simbarashe Tichingana and Elis Majachani, are facing charges of contravening the Exchange Control Act that is dealing in foreign currency, unlawful trading in cash and money laundering.

He is also facing another charge of breaching the Telecommunications Act after he was found in possession of a Starlink router without a licence.

The trio was granted US$1 000 bail each by the High Court last month.

The State said police investigations found out that Mumba Money Transfer, an unregistered company owned and founded by Mutsvangwa, was operating as a money transfer agent at its offices in town and in Mt Pleasant where the accused resides.

The detectives visited Mutsvangwa at his house and he reportedly refused to let them in.

His accomplice, Tichingana, came to the scene and pretended to be a neighbour but when his phone was searched it showed that it contained some transactions relating to Mumba Money Transfer, leading to his arrest.

The other team of detectives visited the Mumba Money Transfer office in town where Majachani was serving clients.

The police recovered US$3 890 cash, some computers, a register of transactions and Visa cards, among other things.

The accused persons are represented by their lawyers Mrs Josephine Sande-Chimombe and Mrs Mable Tarugarira.