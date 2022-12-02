Mutsvangwa mourns former Chinese leader

Herald Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Ambassador to China, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, yesterday said he was “deeply saddened” by the death of former Chinese Presi- dent, Jiang Zemin.

Former President Jiang died at the age of 96 in his home city of Shanghai, due to leukaemia and multiple organ failure.

He led China for a decade of rapid economic growth from 1993 to 2003.

In a statement last night, Cde Muts- vangwa said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing on of Comrade Jiang Zemin, the former President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

“As leader of the world’s most popu- lous nation, he drove an agenda of revival and rejuvenation. Today the PRC is the second largest economy enroute to global pole position.

“At a personal level, I presented my credentials as Ambassador to PRC to President Jiang Zemin in 2002. During the ceremony, he surprised me with his deep knowledge of my country and its challenging predicament at the height of sanctions and concerted hostility to Zimbabwe. A ceremony allotted 15