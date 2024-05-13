Mutsvangwa denied bail

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Harare businessman Neville Mutsvangwa and his two accomplices who are facing three criminal charges of illegal foreign currency dealings have been denied bail after a full hearing.

Mutsvangwa is also facing a fourth charge of possessing a Starlink internet router without a licence.

Harare magistrate, Mr Dennis Mangosi ordered Mutsvangwa, Simbarashe Tichingana and Elis Majachani, who are being charged for contravening the Exchange Control Act, to return to court on May 30 for routine remand.